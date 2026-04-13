I Want To Win Roland-Garros, Wimbledon Titles –Sinner

After winning the Monte Carlo Masters final at the weekend, tennis star Jannik Sinner has set sights on winning the Roland-Garros and Wimbledon titles.



Recall that Sinner downed Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 (7/5) and 6-3 to capture his third ATP 1000 title of the year after completing the “Sunshine Double” last month with victories in Indian Wells and Miami.



The 24-year-old Sinner joins Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal as only the third player to win four successive ATP 1000 titles. He also triumphed in Paris at the end of last season.

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Reacting after the game, Sinner stated that his next target is to win the Roland-Garros and Wimbledon titles.



“It’s nice, obviously. I would be a liar to say anything else,” Sinner said. “But it doesn’t change my thought process. I’m playing to win tournaments and Carlos and I are very close, so the rankings can change from one week to the next.



“There are two big Slams coming up, Paris and London. Let’s see where we are after those tournaments,” Sinner added. “Right now, I’m focusing more on those than on the ranking. But waking up again as No. 1 is pretty nice.”



