Stamford Bridge Is A Tough Place To Go —Carrick Opens Up Ahead Chelsea Vs Man United

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has admitted that the Stamford Bridge is a difficult ground to play as his side prepare for this weekend clash.

Chelsea and Manchester United’s rivalry has historically been one of the most drawn fixtures in Premier League history, but recent encounters at Stamford Bridge have swung in favor of the Blues.

The Blues are currently unbeaten in their last five home league meetings against the Red Devils, a run that includes a dramatic 4–3 victory in 2024 and a narrow 1–0 win in May 2025. In fact, United’s record in West London is remarkably poor, with just one win in their last 12 top-flight visits to the Bridge.

However, the tide has turned at Old Trafford, where United secured a 2–1 victory earlier this season in September. Michael Carrick’s side is now chasing a first league double over Chelsea since 2020.



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And while the historical data favors the home side, Chelsea enter this clash struggling for consistency, whereas United sit three places and seven points ahead in the table.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Chelsea FC 2.299 1xbet X Draw 3.67 1xbet Manchester United 3.245 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Draw Manchester United has drawn 3 of their last 5 away meetings against Chelsea. BTTS Yes In 9 of the last 10 Manchester United's away matches, both teams scored. Halftime draw Manchester United has drawn at halftime in 8 of their last 10 away matches.

Speaking in his press conference (via Chelsea Chronicle) ahead of the Chelsea clash, Michael Carrick didn’t speak an awful lot on Chelsea, but he did take a look back at the past meetings between the two sides.

“It’s an important game, we’re in a good position but we need to keep building on that. It’s a tough place to go and we always have tough games down there.

“Most of the time they have been good games in terms of the product, so we’ll be ready for that and we take the confidence from what we’ve built.

“We didn’t get the result against Leeds, but certainly, the way we finished the game and the character we showed, we need to take that into this game.”



