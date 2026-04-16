NNL: Sporting Lagos Secure NPFL Promotion

Sporting Lagos have clinched promotion to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) following a hard-fought campaign.

Alex Leme proved the hero, netting the decisive goal in the 17th minute to seal their return to the top flight after a two-year absence.

under the guidance of head coach Jeffrey Butler.

Sporting Lagos finished top of Conference B with an impressive 36 points from 18 matches.

Read Also: NNL: Sporting Lagos, Akwa United Face Crucial Day In Promotion Race

Despite securing a 2-1 win over Solution FC, Akwa United had to settle for second place.

Aniebiet Sunday opened the scoring in the 50th minute, before Michael Okenwa doubled the lead just three minutes later.

Solution FC pulled one back late on, but it was not enough to change the outcome.

Inter Lagos and Doma United had already confirmed their promotion to the NPFL earlier.

By Adeboye Amosu



