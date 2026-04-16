NNL: Sporting Lagos, Akwa United Face Crucial Day In Promotion Race

Sporting Lagos, and Akwa United are gearing up for a decisive final-day clash in the Nigeria National League (NNL) Conference B, with promotion to the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, on the line.

Only one single point separated both teams on the Conference B table.

Sporting Lagos top the standings with 33 points, while second-placed Akwa United have 32 points.

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Both sides will be away from home for their decisive Thursday fixtures.

Sporting Lagos will travel to Ileogbo to face Osun United at the Lanre Lekan Stadium, while Akwa United go up against Solutions FC at the Akwa Township Stadium.

Akwa United were relegated to the NNL last season, while Sporting Lagos are aiming for a return to the top-flight after spending two seasons in the second tier.

Inter Lagos and Doma United have already secured promotion from Groups A and C respectively.

By Adeboye Amosu



