World Athletics Rejects Ofili’s Request To Switch Allegiance To Türkiye

The World Athletics has denied Nigerian sprint star Favour Ofili approval to switch allegiance to Türkiye, reports Completesports.com.

The decision followed a review of her application alongside ten others submitted by the Türkiye Athletics Federation, all linked to a government-backed recruitment drive ahead of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

World Athletics ruled that the transfer was part of a wider strategy to recruit foreign athletes with lucrative contracts, which undermined the integrity of national competitions,discourages countries from developing homegrown talent, and put local athletes at risk.

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Meanwhile, the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN, has officially welcomed sprint sensation Ofili back into its fold.

AFN President Tonobok Okowa expressed delight over Ofili’s return, emphasizing the need for unity and encouragement around one of Nigeria’s brightest track talents.

According to Okowa, the focus now should be on providing the right environment for the 100m and 200m star to thrive, stressing that what she needs most from stakeholders is “love, support, encouragement and more love.”

The 23-year-old’s return is expected to boost Nigeria’s sprint prospects, with the AFN hopeful that renewed backing from officials, fans, and the athletics community will help her reach her full potential on the global stage.

By Adeboye Amosu



