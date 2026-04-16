Nigerian Winger Moves To Swedish Club Hammarby

Imran Musa has sealed a move to Swedish club Hammarby IF, Completesports.com reports.

Musa linked up with HIF from Nigeria’s Beyond Limits FA.

Beyond Limits FA announced the player’s departure through a statement on their X account.

“All formalities have been agreed in principle for the transfer of our winger, Imran Musa to Hammarby . Wishing you the very best of luck in Europe,” the statement reads.

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The 18-year-old started his career at Shield City FA in Kano, before moving to Beyond Limits FA.

The winger established himself a key player at Beyond Limits FA helping the club win 2025 TCC Cup and the 2025 Gothia Cup.

Musa will begin his time in Hammarby with the club’s development side. They play in the third tier of Swedish football.

He has already started training with his new teammates.

By Adeboye Amosu



