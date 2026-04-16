Mikel: Don’t Blame Referee For Barca’s Ouster From Champions League

Former Nigerian international Mikel Obi has criticized Barcelona for blaming the referee for their ouster in the Champions League.



Following Barcelona’s 3-2 aggregate exit from the Champions League to Atletico Madrid, some Barca players and officials accused the referee of poor officiating.



Speaking with Mundo Deportivo, the former Chelsea star stated that Barca’s zero killer instinct should be blamed for their ouster.

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“A lot of FC Barcelona fans won’t like what I’m about to say, but it’s the truth. You dominated the ball the entire game just to do absolutely nothing with it, and then you shout ‘robbery’ when reality hits you.



“That wasn’t a robbery — that was you exposing yourselves by having all the possession and zero killer instinct to show for it. That ‘comeback mentality’ you love to talk about… where was it? Because when the game really needed character.



“Atlético Madrid had it. Ademola Lookman stepped up and decided the match, while Barcelona players were busy shaking hands with the referee as if he was going to change the score for them”.



“They failed to come back against Atlético on two different occasions when they had to play them twice. Now they want to blame the referee for their incompetent style of play. That’s not how it works”, Mikel Obi concluded.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Atletico Madrid 3.1 1xbet X Draw 3.395 1xbet Arsenal FC 2.511 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Atletico Madrid win Atletico Madrid has won all of their last 4 home meetings against Arsenal. Atletico Madrid -0.5 In 6 of the last 9 UEFA Champions League home matches, Atletico Madrid has won by at least 1 goals. Atletico Madrid -2.5 In 4 of the last 5 meetings against Arsenal, Atletico Madrid has won by at least 3 goals.



