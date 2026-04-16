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    Mendes: Fernandes Doesn’t Need EPL Or UCL Title To Become Man United Legend

    Austin AkhilomenBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Former Tottenham midfielder Pedro Mendes has disclosed that Bruno Fernandes doesn’t need to win a Premier League or Champions League trophy to become a Manchester United legend at the club.

    Recall that Fernandes has found little success trophy-wise with the Red Devils, and now, speaking to Thunderpick, Mendes believes that his silverware is irrelevant, as he is still a legend of the club regardless.

    “Normally people say for you to become an all-time legend, you need to win something major with your club. But I don’t see it that way with Bruno Fernandes.

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    “I think Bruno, if he stays at United for many more years, I don’t think he needs to win a title to become a Manchester United legend because in the darkest days of the club, he was there, and he performed, and he took the team on his back.

    “He has always been present and has never shied away from a fight. I think he’s right up there among the legends of Manchester United. He is terrific for them.

    “I don’t think he needs to win the Premier League or Champions League to be a legend there.”


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    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

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