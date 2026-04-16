Fury Won’t Escape Defeat Against Joshua –Usyk

Two-time undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk says he’s optimistic Anthony Joshua will overcome Tyson Fury ahead of a potential fight later this year.



The proposed all-British heavyweight clash has been years in the making. The rivals had previously agreed terms five years ago, only for a legal ruling to force Fury into a trilogy with Wilder.

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Recall that Joshua and Usyk have been in camp together in Valencia for several weeks. Joshua returned to Spain after watching fellow former world heavyweight champion Fury’s unanimous points victory over Arslanbek Makhmudov from ringside at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.



When speaking to The Stomping Ground, Usyk (24-0, 15 KOs) was asked who would win Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury, and with no delay, Usyk said: “AJ. Yes of course. AJ win. AJ Bratan. My Bratan. You know Bratan, bro, G, AJ.



“AJ is a future undisputed champion.”



