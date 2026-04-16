Enzo Will Be Available For Man United Clash –Rosenior

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior has confirmed that Enzo Fernandez will be available to face Manchester United in Saturday’s Premier League clash.



The 25-year-old Argentina World Cup winner ‌was omitted from the squad for the ‌7-0 win over League One Port Vale in the FA ‌Cup quarter-finals and last week’s 3-0 Premier League ‌defeat by second-placed Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.



Speaking with the club’s website, Rosenior stated that the Argentina international has resumed training with the team and will be in contention for selection against the Red Devils.

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“Enzo has been with the group and has been training very, ​very well.



“So, it’s business as usual in terms of selection for the game.



“In ⁠terms of his ​training, his application to training, Enzo has been fantastic as well.”

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Chelsea FC 2.306 1xbet X Draw 3.675 1xbet Manchester United 3.23 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Draw Manchester United has drawn 3 of their last 5 away meetings against Chelsea. BTTS Yes In 9 of the last 10 Manchester United's away matches, both teams scored. Halftime draw Manchester United has drawn at halftime in 8 of their last 10 away matches.



