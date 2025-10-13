2026 WCQ: Super Eagles Must Do The Needful Against Benin --Onigbinde

Former CAF and FIFA Technical Instructor Adegboye Onigbinde has advised the Super Eagles to focus on beating Benin in tomorrow’s final group C match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.



Heading into the final round of Group C fixtures, Eric Chelle’s side sits third with 14 points from nine games, having won three, drawn five, and lost one.



Nigeria trail group leaders Benin by three points and second-placed South Africa by one, so to secure an automatic spot, they must defeat Benin by at least two goals and hope that South Africa fail to beat Rwanda.



Speaking with Completesports.com, Onigbinde says he’s still optimistic the Super Eagles will qualify for the World Cup.

“Like I always tell you, I am not too close to Nigerian football. However, as a Nigerian, I want the Super Eagles to do well in every endeavour.



“It’s a pity that we find ourselves in this situation, but then, I expect the Super Eagles to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. Whether or not we are adequately prepared for that is what I don’t know.



“The players must do the needful first against Benin and hope for favours elsewhere.”



