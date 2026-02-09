U-20 WWCQ: Falconets Will Overcome Senegal, Seal Final Qualifying Round Spot — Mmadu

Maureen Mmadu, a former Nigeria international and ex–Super Falcons assistant coach, has expressed strong confidence that Nigeria’s U-20 women’s national team, Falconets, will overcome Senegal to secure a place in the final qualifying round of the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, Completesports.com reports.

Speaking exclusively to Completesports.com, Mmadu said she has no fears ahead of this weekend’s second-leg encounter in Dakar, Senegal, following the Falconets’ narrow but crucial first-leg victory in Abeokuta.

Falconets Take Confidence From Abeokuta First-Leg Win

The Falconets ground out a hard-fought 1-0 win over their Senegalese counterparts in the first leg of the third qualifying round at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abeokuta, on Saturday.

Also Read: U-20 WWCQ: We’ll Fight to Protect Our Advantage — Falconets Coach Aduku

That result gives Coach Moses Aduku’s side a slender aggregate advantage heading into the decisive return leg in Dakar.

The overall winner of the tie will advance to face either Guinea-Bissau or Malawi in the final qualifying round, with a place at the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Poland at stake.

Falconets Have Quality To Finish The Job — Mmadu

Despite the slim margin from the first leg, Mmadu expressed confidence in the Falconets’ ability to rise to the occasion away from home.

“The important thing is that the girls won the first leg, and that will give them confidence going into the return leg match in Dakar, Senegal,” Mmadu said on Monday in Onitsha.

“In the return leg, Senegal will be under pressure and will come out to score goals. That situation will give the Falconets the opportunity to score more goals.

“The Falconets have the quality and potential to qualify for the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, and I don’t see Senegal stopping them.”

Senegal Under Pressure In Decisive Dakar Clash

Mmadu noted that the psychological pressure will be on the hosts, who must chase the game in front of their fans, a scenario she believes could work in Nigeria’s favour if properly managed.

Also Read: U-20 WWCQ: Falconets Head To Dakar Tuesday For Senegal Return Leg

She stressed that composure, discipline and intelligent game management will be key for the Falconets as they seek to protect their advantage and capitalise on Senegal’s urgency.

Mmadu’s Playing And Coaching Pedigree

Maureen Mmadu enjoyed a distinguished playing career, featuring for Ado Babes of Onitsha, Pelican Queens and Jegede Babes before moving to Europe.

She played in Norway for IL Sandviken and Klepp IL, later starring in Sweden for QBIK and Linköpings FC. The former midfielder returned to Norway to play for Amazon Grimstad, Kolbotn IL and Avaldsnes IL before retiring.

After her playing days, Mmadu served as Super Falcons assistant coach and later founded the Maureen Mmadu Football Academy, which now runs both female and male teams.

By Sab Osuji



