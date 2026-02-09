Chelle Eyes Future Coaching Role At Real Madrid

Super Eagles head coach Éric Chelle has expressed his desire to manage Real Madrid in future, reports Completesports.com.

Chelle enhanced his reputation as one of the best home grown coaches on the continent after guiding Nigeria to third position at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 48-year-old has been linked with a number of countries after the tournament.

Read Also:Porto Boss Provides Fitness Update On Moffi Ahead Sporting Lisbon Clash

Chelle said he want to make history as the first African to coach the multiple European champions.

“My dream is to become the first African Acoach to manage Real Madrid,” he told RMCsport.

The Malian, started his career with French Amateur side, Groupe Sportif Consolat in 2014.

The former defender also coached Mali from 2022 to 2024.

By Adeboye Amosu



