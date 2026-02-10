NPFL: Wikki Tourists Technical Adviser Maikaba Resigns

Abdullahi Maikaba has left his role as technical adviser of Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, outfit, Wikki Tourists, reports Completesports.com.

Maikaba, in a letter addressed to Wikki Tourists’ chairman said the decision followed deep reflection, and consultations with his family.

The experienced tactician further explained that persistent disagreements among stakeholders had made it difficult for the team to achieve its set objectives.

“I will like to use this opportunity to notify the management of Wikki Tourists FC of my decision to resign as the technical adviser of the club with immediate effect,” Maikaba said.

“I have received so many threats to my life in the course of carrying out this job from some sections of the fans either through physical attack or through social media platforms. For these reasons, I was forced to take the decision to quit after consulting my family members.

“I will also use this opportunity to thank the management for giving me the chance to serve in this great club. I hope my resignation will be accepted.”

Wikki Tourists were held to a 4-4 draw by Katsina United in his last game in charge of the team.

By Adeboye Amosu



