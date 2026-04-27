Saka’s Return From Injury Big Boost For Arsenal In Title Race —Rooney

Wayne Rooney has described Bukayo Saka’s return from injury as a big boost for Arsenal in the Premier League title race.

After being sidelined for weekend due to injury Saka made his return in Saturday’s hone clash with Newcastle United.

The Gunners triumphed 1-0 thanks to an early goal by Eberechi Eze, who himself had to go off with an injury.

Speaking on Saka’s retune Rooney, quoted on Arsenal News Channel’s X handle, said:“Bukayo Saka has been great for Arsenal over the last few years – maybe this season he hasn’t hit the heights but he’s such an important player.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Atletico Madrid 2.922 1xbet X Draw 3.31 1xbet Arsenal FC 2.694 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Arsenal to score first Arsenal scored first in 7 of their last 10 away matches. Arsenal under 2.5 goals Arsenal scored less than 2.5 goals in 14 of the last 15 matches. Arsenal under 1.5 goals Arsenal scored less than 1.5 goals in 9 of the last 15 matches.

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“So to get him back at this time of the season is going to be massive, it’s going to be really important. He’s clearly one of the leaders in there so to have him back is huge.

“Having someone you know you can rely on out there is really important and all those Arsenal players know they can rely on Saka and know what he brings to the team. It’s huge for Arsenal, absolutely huge.”



