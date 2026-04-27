Who Should Eric Chelle Consider For The 2026 Unity Cup?

With the 2026 Unity Cup approaching, all eyes are on Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle as he prepares to select a squad capable of competing and building momentum for future tournaments.

But who truly deserves a spot on the team?

In this video, we break down the best possible squad options, looking at in-form players, emerging talents, and key decisions Chelle must make.

Related: FIFA Approves Arthur Okonkwo’s Nationality Switch To Nigeria

What we cover:

* Potential squad list for the 2026 Unity Cup

* In-form players across Europe and beyond

* New talents and fringe players pushing for selection

* Key positions Chelle must strengthen

USEFUL LINKS

Give NPFL Players Opportunity To Prove Worth In Eagles –Ex-International Tells Chelle

✅ https://www.completesports.com/give-npfl-players-opportunity-to-prove-worth-in-eagles-ex-international-tells-chelle/

Ahead Unity Cup 2026: How Super Eagles Fared In Seven Previous Invitational Tournaments

✅ https://www.completesports.com/ahead-unity-cup-2026-how-super-eagles-fared-in-six-previous-invitational-tournaments/

Don’t forget to LIKE 👍, SHARE, and SUBSCRIBE 🔔 for more in-depth football coverage and spotlights!

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