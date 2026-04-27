Xavi: There Will Never Be Another Player Like Messi

Former Barcelona manager Xavi Hernández has disclosed that he does not believe there will ever be another player like Argentina star Lionel Messi.



Having played alongside Messi for 15 years, Xavi described him as a “one-off” and a “phenomenon” who was superior in every aspect of the game, including technically, physically, and mentally.



Speaking on Romario’s YouTube channel, Xavi noted that despite his admiration for other players, such as when Neymar arrived, nothing ever came close to what he witnessed with Messi.

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“I hope I’m wrong because I’d like them to improve Messi, but I don’t think it’s going to happen. I lived with Leo every day for 15 years, and he was the best at everything: technique, physicality, understanding the game, heading, his weaker foot, his mentality… he’s a competitive animal. Unbeatable.



“When you gave him the ball, he improved everything and made you better. I was a passer. He was from another planet—well, he is, because he’s going to play in a World Cup. Besides, he’s a humble, hardworking, disciplined, perfectionist person.



“I saw him when I was 16. He’s a phenomenon, from another planet, and also a good person. A good guy.



“I tried to get him to come back to Barcelona, ​​but in the end, the president said no.”

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Espanyol Barcelona 2.186 1xbet X Draw 3.375 1xbet Levante UD 3.82 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Espanyol -1.5 In 6 of the last 10 LaLiga EA Sports away matches, Levante UD has lost by at least 2 goals. Espanyol to score first Levante UD conceded first in 4 of their last 6 LaLiga EA Sports away matches. Levante UD under 1.5 goals Levante UD scored less than 1.5 goals in 8 of the last 10 away matches.



