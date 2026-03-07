FA Cup: Okonkwo In Action As Chelsea Overcome Wrexham 4-2 After Extra-time

Alejandro Garnacho and João Pedro scored in extra time to help Chelsea survive a major scare from Wrexham and claim a 4-2 victory in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday, Yahoo Sport reports.

With Hollywood actors and club owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac watching from the stands, the Welsh side pushed the Premier League club to the brink and twice held the lead before Garnacho’s extra-time strike kept Chelsea cup run alive.

Sam Smith opened the scoring in the 18th minute, but Wrexham would help Chelsea in leveling the score with an own goal just before halftime. In the 78th minute, the home side would again go ahead thanks to Callum Doyle, but like in the first half Chelsea would answer via Josh Acheampong to force extra time.

Garnacho held steady despite plenty of missed shots throughout the match. The Argentine winger finally broke through and the found the net off an assist from Dario Essugo.

Wrexham thought it had an equalizer later in the second extra-time period, but VAR correctly wiped away Lewis Brunt’s header. Then, in the dying moments of the match, Pedro took it upon himself to finish off the home side with a lovely drive into the box before unleashing a howler past Arthur Okonkwo.



