Serie A: Okoye Bags Yellow Card As Udinese Hold Atalanta

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye bagged a yellow card as Udinese battled Atalanta to a 2-2 draw in Saturday’s Serie A game.



The Nigerian international, who was making his 20th appearance for Udinese in the ongoing season, conceded two goals against Atalanta.



Udinese took the lead in the 40th minute through Kristensen to silence the home supporters.

The visitor extended their lead in the 55th minute thanks to a low drive shot from Davis to beat the Atalanta goalkeeper.



However, Okoye received his first yellow card of the game in the 66th minute after a poor challenge.



Atalanta reduced the score to 2-1 in the 75th minute through Scamacca’s brilliant goal before he leveled parity in the 79th minute, to the delight of the home fans.







