La Liga: Lookman Subbed Off In Atletico Madrid, Real Sociedad’s Five-Goal Thriller

Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman was in action as Atletico Madrid edged Real Sociedad 3-2 in Saturday’s La Liga game.



The Nigerian international, who was making his fourth appearance in the ongoing season, has netted one goal.



The hosts needed just five minutes to open the scoring as Jose Maria Gimenez’s flick on from Giuliano Simeone’s long throw was turned in by Alexander Sorloth, but La Real leveled just four minutes later when Carlos Soler lashed in at the near post.

Gonzalez managed to get Atleti back ahead in the 67th minute after he curled home following a brilliant backheel assist from Antoine Griezmann, but this time their lead only lasted 93 seconds as Jan Oblak could not keep out Mikel Oyarzabal’s strike from the edge of the box.



Nevertheless, Atleti’s third lead of the match was not to be squandered, with Gonzalez powering a header past Alex Remiro from Matteo Ruggeri’s pinpoint cross late on.



