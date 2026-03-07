Nsumoh Unveiled By Argentine Club Deportivo Riestra

Argentine Primera Division side Deportivo Riestra have officially unveiled Nigerian winger Johnson Kalu Nsumoh after the 24-year-old finally completed his long-awaited move to the Buenos Aires club, Completesports.com reports.

The winger arrived in Argentina on the morning of Saturday, March 7, 2026, and has already joined his new teammates at the club’s Speed Camp training facility, according to information provided to Completesports.com by Valentín Torres Erwerle, Head of Communications at Riestra.

Nsumoh Joins Deportivo Riestra On Free Transfer

Nsumoh completed the move as a free agent after spending the last year playing for Slovenian second-division club OFK Baník Lehota.

The Nigerian attacker has signed a contract with Riestra that will keep him at the club until December 2026.

Work Visa Delay Slowed Nigerian Arrival In Argentina

Although the deal had already been agreed earlier in the year, the player’s arrival in Argentina was delayed due to work permit procedures.

Nsumoh had actually signed his contract and was registered with the Argentine Football Association (AFA) on January 26 before the transfer window closed.

However, the process of obtaining his work visa lasted more than two months before the winger was finally able to travel and join the Buenos Aires-based club.

Nsumoh Becomes Second African Player In Riestra History

With his arrival, Nsumoh becomes only the second African footballer in the history of Deportivo Riestra to wear the Malevo jersey.

The first was Equatorial Guinea-born Juan Carlos Ecomba, who featured in the club’s youth ranks in 1986.

Nsumoh Follows Path Of Rare Nigerians In Argentine Top Flight

Nsumoh is also just the third Nigerian footballer to reach the Argentine top flight. He follows in the footsteps of Félix Orode, who played for San Lorenzo de Almagro, and Okikiola Afolabi, who featured for Talleres de Córdoba.

The move marks a significant step in the winger’s career as he prepares to test himself in South American football.

By Nnamdi Ezekute



