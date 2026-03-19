Lookman: Atletico Madrid Relish Progress To UCL Quarter-Finals

Ademola Lookman says Atletico Madrid can be happy to be in the Champions League quarter-finals, reports Completesports.com.

Atletico lost 3-2 to Igor Tudor’s side at the Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night.

The win was however not enough for Spurs as Diego Simeone’s men reached the quarter-finals 7-5 on aggregate.

Lookman Thumbs Up Atletico

Lookman admitted that Atletico’s big first-leg win played a key role in their progress to the next round.

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“We’re very happy to be into the next round. Every game is hard, and everyone knows the quality in this competition,” Lookman said after the game.

“The five goals in the first leg have taken us through, and there are positives to take tonight, so into the next round we go.

“Spurs scored first, and it would have been easy to collapse, but we had the mentality to stay calm, stay in the game and get opportunities. It was nice to be back in London, I call it home.

“Barcelona will be a special, special game against another tough opponent. We need to be ready for it and we’ll prepare in the right way. Let’s take it as it comes.”

By Adeboye Amosu





