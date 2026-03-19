UCL: Osimhen’s Absence Helped Liverpool Beat Galatasaray — Slot

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot acknowledged that the injury to Victor Osimhen ultimately benefited his side, Completesports.com reports.

The Reds thrashed Galatasaray 4-0 in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 encounter at the Anfield on Wednesday night.

Liverpool progressed into quarter-finals 4-1 on aggregate.

Osimhen was replaced at half-time after sustaining an injury.



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Slot admitted that the forward’s early injury made it easier for the Reds to beat Galatasaray.

Slot On Osimhen

”Osimhen is an incredible player for them.Yeah, [the injury] worked for us, but when you look at the first 10 minutes and how the team played with him, I thought he would play the full 90 because the rest of the team plays so well off him,” Slot said after the game.

“He’s shown many times in his career that he can score a goal all of a sudden. It’s not nice to see any player get injured, but he’s been very influential on Galatasaray’s performance.

“It was a difficult task for us when we played them in their stadium, largely because of their fans. It is a huge advantage for us to get ahead without conceding when facing that kind of pressure.”

By Adeboye Amosu



