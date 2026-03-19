UCL: Galatasaray Threaten Legal Action Over Horror Injury To Player At Anfield

Galatasaray have threatened to file a lawsuit with UEFA following the serious injury suffered by Noa Lang, having already lodged a complaint, Mirror reports.

The winger suffered a horror injury, severing his thumb during his side’s Champions League defeat to Liverpool, and the Turkish club are considering a legal case for compensation.

In comments via HTSpor, Galatasaray General Secretary Eray Yazgan said: “We made a complaint to UEFA representatives after the match. They also made their investigations. UEFA will evaluate the issue.

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We are in talks with lawyers. We will file a lawsuit for compensation to UEFA. We will ask for our victimization in terms of salary to be eliminated.” Official representatives from Liverpool were seen investigating the advertising hoarding where the injury took place.

Liverpool declined to comment while investigations are ongoing, though the club wish him a full and speedy recovery. UEFA have also been approached for comment.

Lang, who received oxygen and had to be stretchered off, went straight to the hospital following the injury, which required extensive treatment, and has since confirmed his surgery went well. He said on Instagram: “Surgery went well. Thanks for all the messages [red heart emoji].” He captioned the initial post: “S*** happens.”



