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    UCL: Galatasaray Threaten Legal Action Over Horror Injury To Player At Anfield

    James AgberebiBy No Comments2 Mins Read

    Galatasaray have threatened to file a lawsuit with UEFA following the serious injury suffered by Noa Lang, having already lodged a complaint, Mirror reports.

    The winger suffered a horror injury, severing his thumb during his side’s Champions League defeat to Liverpool, and the Turkish club are considering a legal case for compensation.

    In comments via HTSpor, Galatasaray General Secretary Eray Yazgan said: “We made a complaint to UEFA representatives after the match. They also made their investigations. UEFA will evaluate the issue.

    Also Read: UCL: Osimhen’s Absence Helped Liverpool Beat Galatasaray — Slot

    We are in talks with lawyers. We will file a lawsuit for compensation to UEFA. We will ask for our victimization in terms of salary to be eliminated.” Official representatives from Liverpool were seen investigating the advertising hoarding where the injury took place.

    Liverpool declined to comment while investigations are ongoing, though the club wish him a full and speedy recovery. UEFA have also been approached for comment.

    Lang, who received oxygen and had to be stretchered off, went straight to the hospital following the injury, which required extensive treatment, and has since confirmed his surgery went well. He said on Instagram: “Surgery went well. Thanks for all the messages [red heart emoji].” He captioned the initial post: “S*** happens.”


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    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams. Facebook : James Agberebi

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