‘No Easy Games’ — Ajayi Ready For ‘Tough’ Sheffield Wednesday Showdown

Semi Ajayi reckoned Hull City can’t afford to make mistakes when they take on Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

The Tigers will host Sheffield Wednesday at the MKM Stadium this weekend, looking to bounce back from the defeat to West Bromwich Albion in their last game.

Wednesday currently occupy bottom spot on the Sky Bet Championship table.



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Ajayi Warns Against Complacency

Despite the Owls’ struggles this season, Ajayi cautions against complacency and urges focus on getting the job done.

“One hundred per cent, there are no easy games in the Champ,” the Nigerian international told Hull Live.

“We have to be on it. We can’t drop our levels just because of where they are in the table, because if you do that in this, in this league, you’ll get punished.

“We have to be at the top of our game. We’ll make sure we are. I’m expecting a tough game from them. We’ll be on it, and we’ll be ready, we’ll be ready for what they have to bring.”

By Adeboye Amosu



