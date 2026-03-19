Kpakor: It’s A Shame Eagles Failed To Qualify For 2026 World Cup

Former Nigerian international Moses Kpakor has expressed his disappointment in the Super Eagles’ failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup slated for the United States of America, Mexico, and Canada.



Nigeria failed to qualify for the football showpiece after losing to the DR Congo on penalties in a deciding African playoff match in Rabat, Morocco, on November 16, 2025, after a 1-1 draw.



Besides, subsequent protests by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) over the eligibility of DR Congo players were rejected by FIFA due to procedural errors, confirming Nigeria’s absence for the second consecutive tournament.

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Speaking with Footy Africa, Kpakor, who backed the Nigeria Football Federation’s move to appeal the decision of FIFA, however, said he’s deeply disappointed with the Eagles.



“It is a shame we failed to qualify for the World Cup and, like most Nigerians, I am deeply disappointed,” he said.



“This is the second straight tournament we have failed to qualify for, and for a country like Nigeria, that is not good for our football. I know many people will be upset with the NFF over the protest, but football is played both on and off the pitch. There is also politics in the game, so we must be able to separate the two.



“Yes, we can be angry about not qualifying, but if there is a loophole or our opponents broke the rules, then we should explore it. If the NFF believes it has a case and wants to challenge FIFA’s decision, then why not? However, all of this could have been avoided if we had done the job on the pitch,” he concluded.



