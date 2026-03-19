It Just Didn’t Feel Like A World Cup At All —EPL Legend Slams South Africa 2010 Tournament

Former Manchester United footballer Wayne Rooney has described the 2010 World Cup in South Africa as the worst, calling the atmosphere “pitch black.”

While many football stars have publicly praised the first World Cup held in Africa as one of the best, Rooney expressed the complete opposite.

Players such as Andrés Iniesta, Gianluigi Buffon, Thomas Müller, and Diego Forlán have all spoken about the 2010 World Cup as a special tournament.

However, Rooney, who represented England at the tournament, says it does not get worse than that edition in South Africa.

Speaking on the YouTube channel The Overlap (via kickoff online)Rooney said: “You are not getting worse than South Africa.

“We were travelling to the USA game, the first game. [While] we were driving to the game, it was pitch black, there’s no fans there.

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“The way you normally go to welcome the fans, [the atmosphere] it was nothing.

“It just didn’t feel like a World Cup at all.”

Notably, Rooney did not register a single goal or assist during the tournament.

He started every match before England were eliminated in the round of 16, playing against the USA, Algeria, Slovenia, and Germany.

At the 2010 tournament Spain were crowned champions for the first time thanks to Iniesta’s extra-time winner against 10-man Netherlands.



