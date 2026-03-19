Galatasaray To Decide On Surgery For Osimhen

Galatasaray will decide whether Victor Osimhen needs surgery after the striker suffered an arm injury during Wednesday night’s clash against Liverpool.

Osimhen sustained the injury early in the game, and was substituted after the break.

The Yellow and Reds missed the forward’s presence as they succumbed to a 4-0 loss to Arne Slot’s men at Anfield.

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Liverpool won the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 encounter 4-1 on aggregate

“Our player Victor Osimhen, who suffered a blow to his arm in the first half of our Champions League Round of 16 second leg match against Liverpool away from home, was not allowed to play in the second half due to the risk of a fracture after checks at halftime,” reads a statement on the club’s official website.

” Following the match, a check-up at the hospital under the supervision of our medical team confirmed a fracture in his right forearm, and a cast was applied. A decision regarding surgery will be made in the coming days after further evaluations.”

By Adeboye Amosu



