Europa League: Aina Vows Nottingham Forest Will Bounce Back Against FC Midtylland

Ola Aina is optimistic Nottingham Forest can still earn a berth in the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals.

The Premier League side will take on Danish club FC Midtylland in the second leg of their Round of 16 encounter at the MCH Arena on Thursday night.

Vítor Pereira’s side will need to overturn a single-goal deficit to progress to the quarter-finals following Midtylland’s 1-0 win at the City Ground last week.

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However, the Reds have hope going into the tie, having recorded a 3-0 success away from home against Fenerbahçe thanks to goals from Murillo, Igor Jesus and Morgan Gibbs-White.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet FC Midtjylland 3.09 1xBet X Draw 3.6 1xBet Nottingham Forest 2.42 1xBet

The Tricky Trees have also lost once on the road in the Europa League this season.

Aina reckoned a strong defensive performance will be key to the team’s victory.

“We will keep it tight at the back, and hopefully we can bang in some goals,” Aina said ahead of the game.

By Adeboye Amosu



