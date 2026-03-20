Super Eagles Assistant Coach Earns UEFA B Licence

Super Eagles assistant coach Daniel Ogunmodede has successfully earned his UEFA B coaching licence, reports Completesports.com.

The UEFA B Licence is considered a major milestone in the pathway of coaching education across Europe.

The achievement has further enhanced Ogunmodede’s credentials as a manager.

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The 45-year-old is widely considered one of the finest young coaches in Nigeria.

“As an advocate of football coaching education, I am humbly pleased to announce my successful completion and official recognition as a UEFA B Licensed coach.

… Together we can be better,” he wrote on his X account.

Ogunmodede led Remo Stars to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title last season.

He was a member of the Super Eagles coaching crew at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



