Super Eagles Assistant Coach Earns UEFA B Licence

Super Eagles assistant coach Daniel Ogunmodede has successfully earned his UEFA B coaching licence, reports Completesports.com.
The UEFA B Licence is considered a major milestone in the pathway of coaching education across Europe.
The achievement has further enhanced Ogunmodede’s credentials as a manager.
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The 45-year-old is widely considered one of the finest young coaches in Nigeria.
“As an advocate of football coaching education, I am humbly pleased to announce my successful completion and official recognition as a UEFA B Licensed coach.
… Together we can be better,” he wrote on his X account.
Ogunmodede led Remo Stars to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title last season.
He was a member of the Super Eagles coaching crew at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.
Please, when will former SE “assistant coach” Joseph Yobo, yes, the same one whom Pinnick’s NFF and Sunday Dare’s sports ministry stripped the national team’s entire technical backroom staff to pave way for….the same one Segun Odegbami claimed was good enough to lead the SE to the 2022 World cup despite never having any coaching training, qualification or experience…..yes that one.
Please, when is he going to complete his coaching badges and start sitting on the bench of a football team…..even if it’s as a youth coach….??
They told us, he started his coaching classes back then…..abi he own no dey finish…? Ladan Bosso even made us understand he was already an active member of the Rivers state coaches association……LMAOOoo
Anyone with any news on his whereabouts….?? Where is he coaching now….? Has he earned any badges after close to 5 years….?