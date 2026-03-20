Guardiola Reacts To CAF’s Decision To Award Morocco AFCON Title

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has expressed his surprise and concern over the Confederation of African Football’s decision to withdraw the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title from Senegal and award it to Morocco.

“It’s surprising, I don’t know the reason, but it’s a decision that was made behind the scenes,” Guardiola was claimed to have said by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, during his pre-match presser ahead of Sunday’s Carabao Cup final between City and Arsenal.

“Decisions are now being made behind the scenes, and we don’t see the faces of those who stand behind these decisions.”

Guardiola stated that this kind of decision-making is not limited to football.

“This is not new; it is what has been happening in football recently, and in the whole world as well,” he told the Associated Press.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Sporting Lisbon 4.67 1xBet X Draw 3.88 1xBet Arsenal 1.84 1xBet

Also Read: Well Deserved Verdict –Ouahbi Hails CAF’s Decision To Award Morocco AFCON 2025 Title

“Look at what’s happening around the world. There’s unbelievable chaos, and nobody is doing anything about it. Everything is happening behind the scenes. The world is on the verge of collapse, yet we are still here talking about hidden tricks.”

City will hope to put behind them the disappointment of crashing out of this season’s Champions League, when they face Arsenal at Wembley this weekend.

The former Premier title winners suffered a 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid at the Etihad to go out on a 5-1 aggregate scoreline.



