Boboye Doubts NFF’s CAS Appeal Will Overturn FIFA Verdict On DR Congo Clash

Bendel Insurance Head Coach, Kennedy Boboye, has cast serious doubt over the Nigeria Football Federation’s (NFF) chances of securing a favourable outcome at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) following FIFA’s dismissal of Nigeria’s protest against DR Congo for alleged fielding of ineligible players in 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying play-off in Morocco, Completesports.com reports..

FIFA Dismisses Nigeria’s Protest On Technical Grounds

Kennedy Boboye, Head Coach of Bendel Insurance, an NPFL side, exclusively told Completesports.com that Nigeria may struggle to secure a favourable verdict from its planned appeal against FIFA’s ruling on the protest lodged against DR Congo.

The Super Eagles clashed with DR Congo 16 November 2025 at the Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan Stadium. It ended 1-1 in regulation time, with DR Congo winning 4-3 on penalties.

Also Read: NFF To Challenge FIFA Ruling After Failed DR Congo Protest

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) had swiftly filed a protest to FIFA, alleging that DR Congo fielded ineligible players in the encounter.

However, FIFA dismissed the protest last week on technical grounds, stating that it was submitted outside the stipulated time frame.

The world football governing body also noted that the NFF failed to pay the mandatory protest fee, rendering the protest invalid.

NFF’s Appeal at CAS Portends Uphill Task

Following the unfavourable ruling, the NFF opted to take the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland.

But Boboye believes the appeal may not yield any positive outcome.

“Protests are filed within 24 hours. It could even start during the game once you identify genuine grounds,” Boboye told Completesports.com.

“Next, you pay the protest fee. That confirms the protest process. But if you wait for days and then hurriedly submit a protest without fulfilling the requirements, it doesn’t make sense to expect FIFA to entertain it.”

He added: “Going to CAS won’t perform any magic. It will be difficult for CAS to overturn FIFA’s verdict because the initial protest conditions were not met.”

Nigeria ‘Goofed’ In Handling Of Protest — Boboye

Boboye stressed that Nigeria erred from the outset by failing to follow due process.

“You don’t approach a competition with overconfidence when you haven’t put your house in order,” he said.

“No country is a minnow anymore. We lost our chance during the qualification series, and trying to cut corners at this stage is not appropriate.

“It’s unfortunate we may miss the World Cup again, but the real question is whether we will learn from this.”

Bendel Insurance’s NPFL Push Under Boboye

Boboye, who took charge of Bendel Insurance in October 2025 ahead of their Matchday 10 clash against Kun Khalifat FC in Owerri, has since stabilised the team.

Also Read: 2026 WCQ Play-off: FIFA Sanctions Nigeria, DR Congo

The Benin Arsenal currently sit seventh on the NPFL table with 44 points, drawing praise from supporters for their resurgence.

Boboye Targets Continental Ticket With Insurance

With eight matches remaining in the season, Boboye remains optimistic about securing a top-three finish and a CAF interclub competition ticket.

“When I arrived, my objective aligned with that of the General Manager—to qualify for continental football,” he said.

“I was given the mandate to organise the team professionally, and that has brought positive results.

“Eight matches is still a long stretch, but our target is to win the league or finish in the top three. The gap is not significant.

“Nasarawa United led the table for months, but things have changed. We will stay focused and keep pushing.”

Bendel Insurance are currently in Ozoro, Delta State, ahead of their Matchday 31 clash against Warri Wolves.

“We will continue to work hard and believe in our ability to achieve our season’s objectives,” Boboye concluded.

By Sab Osuji



