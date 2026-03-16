2026 WCQ Play-off: FIFA Sanctions Nigeria, DR Congo

World football governing body, FIFA, has sanctioned the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the DR Congo Football Federation following disciplinary issues that occurred during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying play-off on 16 March, 2025.

In the final of the African World Cup qualifying play-0ff in Morocco, the Congolese defeated the Super Eagles 4-3 after regulation and extra-time finished 1-1.

In its latest disciplinary overview released yesterday (Sunday) for the World Cup qualifiers, FIFA stated that both Nigeria and DR Congo were found guilty of separate infractions during the play-off clash.

According to FIFA, Nigeria was penalised for a breach relating to order and security at matches, specifically involving the throwing of objects by spectators under Article 17 and Article 17.2.b of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, and got a fine of 1,000 Swiss francs.

For the DR Congo, they got a heavier sanction after supporters were found to have used laser pointers or similar electronic devices during the match. The act contravenes Article 17.2.d of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, and they got 5,000 Swiss francs.

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Meanwhile, the sanctions further heighten expectations about the expected verdict of FIFA over the NFF’s protest against the alleged use of ineligible players by DR Congo during the African play-off final.

Nigeria lodged the complaint after losing the African play-off, arguing that the DR Congo misled FIFA in securing nationality switches for several overseas-born players.

The petition, submitted on December 15, 2025, asked FIFA to probe the matter and potentially disqualify DR Congo from the play-off.

The document from the NFF listed numerous foreign-born players who featured against the Super Eagles, which include Lionel Mpasi, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Arthur Masuaku, Samuel Moutoussamy, Ngal’ayel Mukau, Noah Sadiki, Nathanaël Mbuku and Cédric Bakambu in the starting line-up, and substitutes Timothy Fayulu, Matthieu Epolo, Joris Kayembe, Edo Kayembe, Steve Kapuadi, Gédéon Kalulu, Michel-Ange Balikwisha and Mario Stroeykens.

In the complaint, recently released by journalist Osasu Obayiuwana, Nigeria argued that several players obtained clearance to feature for DR Congo just days before the decisive play-off match, despite having been invited earlier for the fixture.

While DR Congo are getting set to participate at the World Cup play-offs, where they are to face the winner of the semi-final between New Caledonia and Jamaica on March 31 for a place at the World Cup, they have also dropped two of the disputed players — Michel-Ange Balikwisha and Mario Stroeykens — from their 26-man squad.

DR Congo will be hoping to make their first World Cup appearance since their debut at the 1974 edition in the former West Germany.

For the Super Eagles, they also failed to qualify for the Qatar 2022 tournament, after losing to Ghana’s Black Stars in the play-off.

By James Agberebi



