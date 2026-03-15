Super Eagles Friendlies Against Iran, Jordan Moved To Turkey

The Jordan Football Association,JFA, has announced a new venue for the four-nation invitational tournament involving the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Iran, and Costa Rica, reports Completesports.com.

The tournament was initially scheduled to hold in Amman, the capital of Jordan.

Antalya, Turkey will now host the competition which will help the hosts Jordan,and Iran, prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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“The Jordan Football Association has decided to move the matches of the four-team international friendly tournament, scheduled for March 2026, to be held in the Turkish city of Antalya, due to the current situation in the region and the limited movement of people,” the JFA announced on its official website.

The Super Eagles will face Iran in their first game on Friday, 27 March. Jordan and Costa Rica will also meet same day.

Eric Chelle’s side will confront hosts Jordan in their second game on Tuesday, 31 March.

Iran will also keep a date with Costa Rica on the same day.

By Adeboye Amosu



