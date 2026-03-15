Okoye Takes Positives From Udinese’s Defeat To Juventus

Maduka Okoye has expressed satisfaction with his individual performance despite Udinese’s 1–0 home defeat to Juventus, Completesports.com reports.

Ivory Coast international Jeremie Boga netted the winning goal for the visitors in the 38th minute.

Okoye delivered an impressive performance in the tightly contested encounter, making a number of crucial saves.

The Nigeria international produced key saves to deny Jeremie Boga on two occasions, as well as Manuel Locatelli, Kenan Yildiz, and Fabio Miretti.

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The 25-year-old, however, lamented the Zebras’ inability to secure at least a point from the game.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Genoa 2.25 1xBet X Draw 3.27 1xBet Udinese 3.77 1xBet

“Today we had the opportunity to get at least a point, but Juventus is a very strong team. Now we have to focus on the next match,” Okoye told the club’s official website.

“I’m happy with my performance, but in the end, what matters is that the team gets points.”

Udinese remain in 11th position on the Serie A table with 36 points despite the defeat.

By Adeboye Amosu



