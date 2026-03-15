NSC Commends D’Tigress After Philippines Win

National Sports Commission (NSC) has praised Nigeria’s D’Tigress for their impressive comeback win against Philippines, at the ongoing FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Qualifying Tournament in France.

After losing their second fixture to South Korea, D’Tigress returned to winning ways as they overcame Philippines by 101-84 points win on Saturday.

It was their second win in the tournament after opening their campaign by seeing off Colombia.

Reacting to the win against Philippines, NSC wrote on their X handle:”Nigeria’s D’Tigress continue to show the resilience and fighting spirit that has made them one of Africa’s most dominant teams on the global stage.

“At the ongoing FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Qualifying Tournament in France, the seven-time AfroBasket champions have delivered strong performances against top international opposition, recording key victories and demonstrating the character that defines Nigerian sport.

Also Read: Wakama Hails Resilient D’Tigress After Win Over Philippines

“A commanding opening win over Colombia set the tone, while the team showed impressive composure and attacking firepower in a 101–84 comeback victory against the Philippines after trailing at halftime.

“Despite a setback against South Korea, the team continues to compete with determination as they push through the qualifying tournament. D’Tigress will next face France on March 15 before rounding off their schedule against Germany on March 17, as they continue preparations toward the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2026 in Germany.

“The National Sports Commission commends the players, coaching crew and the Nigeria Basketball Federation for their dedication, discipline and commitment to representing the nation with pride on the international stage.

“Nigeria stands firmly behind D’Tigress as they continue their quest on the road to the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2026 in Germany.”



