Turkey: Osimhen On Target In Galatasaray’s Home Win Over Istanbul Başakşehir

Victor Osimhen scored in Galatasaray’s 3-0 victory over Istanbul Başakşehir at the RAMs Park on Saturday night, reports Completesports.com.

Wilfried Singo put Galatasaray in front in the 57th minute.

Osimhen doubled Okan Buruk’s side lead nine minutes later.

It was the Nigeria international’s 12th league goal of the season.

Read Also:LaLiga: Lookman Features As Substitute In Atletico Madrid’s Win Over Getafe

The striker slotted the ball into the net after he was set up by Yunus Akgun.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Liverpool 1.3 1xBet X Draw 6.44 1xBet Galatasaray 10.6 1xBet

The 27-year-old was replaced by Mauro Icardi 15 minutes from time.

Osimhen has now scored 19 goals and contributed five assists in 28 appearances across all competitions for Galatasaray this season.

Substitute Renato Nhaga added the third for the Yellow and Reds six minutes from time.

By Adeboye Amosu



