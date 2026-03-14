Dowman Makes History In Arsenal 2-0 Win Against Everton

Arsenal’s 16-year-old Max Dowman became the youngest goalscorer in Premier League history as he sealed Arsenal’s last-gasp 2-0 victory over Everton in stoppage time at the Emirates Stadium to take them one step closer to a first Premier League title in 22 years.

The Gunners dominated the beginning of the game, but it was Everton who had created the better chances by the halfway point, including a woodwork-rattling attempt by Dwight McNeil.

Everton continued to make things difficult in the second half, but the introduction of Gyokeres and Dowman just after the hour made the difference for the league leaders.

It was Dowman’s cross which proved critical in Gyokeres finally breaking the deadlock with a minute remaining as the Swede simply tapped into the net from close range.

Then Dowman sealed the win in stoppage-time as he raced from his half, after Arsenal cleared a corner, and slotted into the open post.



