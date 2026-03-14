Gyokeres, Dowman’s Late Strikes Earn Arsenal Drama Win Against Everton

Arsenal temporarily moved ten points clear at the top of the Premier League table after a dramatic 2-0 win against Everton on Saturday.

Two late strikes from substitutes Viktor Gyokeres and youngster Max Dowman secured the important win.

The Gunners looked to be on course for a frustrating goalless draw at the Emirates Stadium until Gyokeres broke the deadlock in the 89th minute.

The Swede tapped the ball into an empty net off an assist from another substitute Piero Hincapie off a dangerous cross from Dowman.

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Then in the 96th minute youngster Dowman sealed the win as he raced towards goal and rolled the ball into an unguarded post after Arsenal cleared a corner.

At Stamford Bridge Chelsea’s Champions League qualification hopes suffered a setback as they lost 1-0 to Newcastle.

The defeat leaves Chelsea in fifth place on 48 points in the league table.

Anthony Gordon got the only goal of the game on 18 minutes, as he received a pass from Joe Willock before simply tapping into the net.



