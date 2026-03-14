LaLiga: Lookman Features As Substitute In Atletico Madrid’s Win Over Getafe

Ademola Lookman featured as a substitute as Atletico Madrid defeated 10-man Getafe at the Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday.

Nahuel Molina gave Atletico the lead after eight minutes.

Getafe were reduced to 10-men after Abdel Abqar was sent off in the 55th minute.

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Lookman replaced Thiago Almada in the 69th minute.

The 28-year-old has now failed to score in six consecutive games for Diego Simeone’s side.

The tricky winger has scored once in six league appearances for Atletico.

Atletico Madrid have lost once in their last eight games across all competitions.



