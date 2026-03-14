Bundesliga: Akpoguma Missing In Hoffenheim Draw Vs Wolfsburg

Super Eagles defender Kevin Akpoguma was missing in action as Hoffenheim played out a 1-1 draw against Wolfsburg in Saturday’s Bundesliga game.



The Nigerian international, who has made five appearances this ongoing season, is yet to register a goal for the club.



Hoffenheim started brightly with Andrej Kramarić firing wide after just two minutes. The hosts continued to control possession but struggled to convert their dominance into clear-cut chances.

Read Also:Bundesliga: Tella Features As Leverkusen Hold Bayern Munich



The visitors’ first meaningful attempt came through Christian Eriksen, who shot over the bar.



Against the run of play, Wolfsburg struck the opener in the 65th minute when Konstantinos Koulierakis rose highest to head home Eriksen’s corner.



Toure, a constant threat down the left, delivered a pinpoint cross that substitute Prömel met perfectly, guiding his header beyond Grabara to level the scores.



