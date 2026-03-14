Bundesliga: Tella Features As Leverkusen Hold Bayern Munich





Super Eagles winger Nathan Tella was in action as Bayer Leverkusen held nine-man Bayern Munich to a 1-1 draw in Saturday’s Bundesliga game.



The Nigerian international has made 10 appearances and bagged three assists for Leverkusen this ongoing season.



Recall that Tella came on for Ernest Poku in the 87th minute and had a decent performance.

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Leverkusen raced into an early lead when Montrell Culbreath dispossessed Luis Diaz and launched a swift break that ended with Garcia’s powerful effort beating Sven Ulreich with the help of a deflection off Jonathan Tah.



The hosts nearly doubled their lead in the 31st minute when Culbreath curled an effort just wide of the far post.



Diaz drew Vincent Kompany’s side level when he slotted Michael Olise’s pass beyond Janis Blaswich, but he was shown two yellow cards in the space of 10 minutes to leave his team up against it in the closing stages.



Despite Bayern Munich being reduced to nine men after Jackson and Diaz received a red card, the host failed to capitalize on the numerical advantage.







