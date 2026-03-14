Super Lig: Onuachu Nets 21st League Goal In Trabzonspor’s Win Against Rizespor

Paul Onuachu continued his impressive scoring run as he was on target again in Trabzonspor 1–0 win against Rizespor in the Turkish Süper Lig on Saturday.

Onuachu scored just six minutes into the second half, slotting into the net from close range thanks to a cutback from Oleksandr Zubkov.

The Super Eagles star now has 21 goals in 23 appearances in the Turkish top flight this season.

Also Read:Turkey: Osimhen On Target In Galatasaray’s Home Win Over Istanbul Başakşehir

The 31-year-old has bagged 23 goals and provided two assists in 26 appearances across all competitions this season.

His goal against Rizespor means he has extended his scoring streak to eight consecutive league matches, making him the first player to achieve the feat for Trabzonspor since Burak Yılmaz in 2011.

Trabzonspor remain in third place on 57 points, seven points behind league leaders Galatasaray on the log.

By James Agberebi



