Aina Celebrates Maiden Premier League POTM Award

Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina has celebrated his maiden Premier League Player of the Match award, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international was recognised for his superb performance in Forest’s 0-0 draw with Fulham at the City Ground on Sunday afternoon.

Aina finished the thrilling encounter with most tackles (four), and the most duels won (four).

The 29-year-old also recorded 10 clearances, three recoveries, and one interception.

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The former Chelsea star came close to breaking the deadlock in the second half, but his shot hit the woodwork.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Fulham 1.57 1xBet X Draw 4.32 1xBet Burnley 6.7 1xBet

Aina celebrates the individual accolade on his official Snapchat story.

“1st ever one,” he posted a picture of himself holding the award.

The full-back has made 14 league appearances for Forest this season with one assist to his name.

By Adeboye Amosu



