Ajayi Laments Hull City’s Loss To West Brom

Semi Ajayi has expressed disappointment with Hull City’s defeat to West Bromwich Albion, reports Completesports.com.

The Tigers were thrashed 3-0 by their hosts at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

Ajayi’s compatriot, Josh Maja, Aune Selland Heggebø, and Isaac Price scored for the Baggies in the game.

Ajayi Rues Defeat

“It is disappointing (to lose) at this stage of the season. Three points are massive, so to miss out on picking up three points today is not obviously what we planned for,” Ajayi told the club’s official website.

“The game could have gone very differently in the first half. At nil-nil, we had two or three really good chances to score, and we didn’t take them, and then they went one-nil up, and it is a very different game.

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“That is what the Championship is all about. You have to take your opportunities when you get them and also limit the opponent, and I think we gave them too many opportunities today.

“Fair play to them (West Brom). They are not in the greatest of positions in the league, but they have a lot of quality in their squad, and they capitalised on our misfortune when it came to the red card and the injury. It just wasn’t our day.”

Getting Back To Best

Ajayi recently returned to action for Hull City after he was sidelined for around two months due to a hamstring injury.

The 32-year-old stated that he is gradually rediscovering his rhythm.

“I am feeling really good. It was my second 90 minutes, so I am getting back into the full swing of things and looking forward to pushing for the rest of the season,”added Ajayi.

By Adeboye Amosu



