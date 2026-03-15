Ligue 1: Simon Makes 200th Appearance In Paris FC Draw With Strasbourg

Moses Simon made his 200th Ligue 1 appearance as Paris FC were held to a 0-0 draw by Strasbourg at the Stade de la Meinau.

Simon was in action for 64 minutes in the thrilling encounter.

The Nigeria international has made 23 league appearances for Paris FC this season, contributing three goals and two assists.

Read Also:EPL: Aina, Bassey, Iwobi Features, Awoniyi, Chukwueze Subbed On As Nottingham Forest Hold Fulham

The winger made 177 league appearances during his six-year stint with Nantes.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Paris FC 2.13 1xBet X Draw 3.15 1xBet Le Havre 4.37 1xBet

The 29-year-old registered 33 goals and 37 assists during that period.

Paris FC currently occupy 13th position on the Ligue 1 table with 28 points from 26 matches.

They will face Le Havre in their next league game.

By Adeboye Amosu



