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    Serie A: Durosinmi Sent Off, Akinsanmiro Features As Pisa Secure First Win In Four Months

    James AgberebiBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read
    Durosinmi

    Rafiu Durosinmi was sent off while Ebenezer Akinsanmiro was in action as Pisa defeated Cagliari 3-1 in Sunday’s SERIE A clash, securing a first win in four months.

    With Pisa 1-0 up thanks to Stefano Moreo’s ninth minute goal from the penalty spot, Durosinmi, who was in the starting lineup, was shown a straight re card in the 37th minute.

    Also Read: Super Eagles Friendlies Against Iran, Jordan Moved To Turkey

    Since joining Pisa last summer, Durosinmi has managed just one goal, provided one assist in eight SERIE A matches.

    On his part, Super Eagles midfielder, Akinsanmiro, was introduced in the 72nd minute for his 15th appearance in the league this season.

    The win took Pisa’s points to 18 and they currently occupy 19th position in the league table.

    By James Agberebi


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    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams. Facebook : James Agberebi

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