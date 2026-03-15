NPFL: Remo Stars Pip Nasarawa United, 3SC Beat Wikki Tourists In Five-Goal Thriller

Holders Remo Stars boosted their survival hopes following a 2-1 victory over Nasarawa United in Ikenne on Sunday.

Stanley Joseph puts the hosts ahead on 62 minutes.

Nasarawa United equalised through Suleiman Dauda in the 83rd minute.

Michael Ibe scored the winning goal for Remo Stars two minutes from time.

Former champions Shooting Stars claimed a 3-2 win over Wikki Tourists at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasinga, Ibadan.

The hosts went in front through Sadiq Ibrahim in the 16th minute, while Abba Musa levelled for Wikki in the 35th minute.

3SC regained the lead through Lucky Emmanuel on 44 minutes.

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Wikki Tourists levelled again through John Taiwo in the 53rd minute.

Tijani Al-Ameen netted the winning goal for Shooting Stars two minutes from time.

In Aba, Enyimba defeated Plateau United 2-0 with Paul Odeh, and Chinedu Ufere scoring both goals for the People’s Elephant.

Kwara United and Rangers battled to a 0-0 draw in Ilorin, while Niger Tornadoes were held to a 0-0 draw by Kano Pillars in Minna.

At the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano, Barau FC beat Abia Warriors 2-0.

Muhammad Umar put Barau ahead from a free-kick on nine minutes.

Umar doubled the lead from another free-kick on the half hour mark.

Full Results

Kwara Utd 0-0 Rangers

El-Kanemi 1-1 Katsina Utd

3SC 3-2 Wikki

Barau 2-0 Abia Warriors

Tornadoes 0-0 Kano Pillars

Enyimba 2-0 Plateau Utd

Bayelsa Utd 2-1 Wolves

Remo Stars 2-1 Nasarawa Utd

By Adeboye Amosu



