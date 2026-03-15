EPL: Aina, Bassey, Iwobi Features, Awoniyi, Chukwueze Subbed On As Nottingham Forest Hold Fulham

The Super Eagles quintet of Ola Aina, Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, Taiwo Awoniyi and Samuel Chukwueze were in action as Nottingham Forest held Fulham to a 0-0 draw in Sunday’s Premier League game.



Aina, who has been a constant player for Forest since his return from injury, made his 13th appearance for the team. While Iwobi and Bassey played all 90 minutes, Awoniyi and Chukwueze, however, came on as second-half substitutes for Igor Jesus in the 63rd minute and Oscar Bobb in the 62nd minute.



The host made an early impression and had a good chance inside the opening 10 minutes, but Elliot Anderson’s shot went the wrong direction.

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Fulham’s best moment of the first half came when Calvin Bassey headed a free kick straight at Matz Selz when he should have scored.



Aina also had the chance to break the deadlock, but his thunderous 20-yard shot rattled the crossbar and went to safety.



Fulham almost rubbed salt in the wound immediately, but Rodrigo Munoz’s shot was blocked by Aina, and then Sasa Lukic’s effort from the resulting corner dribbled agonizingly wide.



Finally, Forest’s big chance came in the 88th minute when Anderson played in Taiwo Awoniyi, but the striker dragged his shot wide.



