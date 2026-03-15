EPL: Uche Missing In Crystal Palace, Leeds United Stalemate

Super Eagles midfielder Christantus Uche was missing in action as Crystal Palace played out a goalless draw against Leeds United in Sunday’s Premier League game.



The Nigerian international has made 14 appearances this ongoing season for Palace and bagged one assist.



Leeds could have taken the lead in the 15th minute when Ismaila Sarr made a mess of a headed clearance to allow Brenden Aaronson a free shot at goal, but the American failed to hit the target.

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The visitors had the opportunity to take the lead, but Calvert-Lewin failed to convert his penalty, sending the ball to the wrong side of the left-hand post.



Glasner sent on Jean-Philippe Mateta early in the second half, with the French striker getting a distinctly mixed reception on his first league appearance since a failed attempt to join AC Milan in January.



He almost won the doubters over by converting a cross from Sarr, but Leeds keeper Karl Darlow managed to claw the ball behind.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Leeds United 2.58 1xBet X Draw 3.63 1xBet Brentford 2.83 1xBet



